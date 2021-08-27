Saturday, August 28, 2021
Meryl Streep suffered a lot while filming “The Devil Wears Prada”

By Vimal Kumar
“The Devil Wears Prada” is now an absolute cult film. This is where “Andy” (Anne Hathaway) enters the world of fashion. Her boss “Miranda Priestly” (Meryl Streep) makes her life anything but easy. 15 years have passed since the film first hit theaters. On this occasion, the stars and crew spoke to “Entertainment Weekly”.

“The devil wears Prada”: Meryl Streep put himself in her figure away from the camera

Meryl Streep (71) also revealed in the conversation that she tried method acting for the film. In doing so, the actor moves into the character away from the camera. For Meryl that meant being cool and harsh towards her colleagues just like “Miranda”.

Co-star Emily Blunt, 38, explains: “[…] it wasn’t exactly fun for her to be so withdrawn. Not that she was aloof […] but I don’t think that she really enjoyed being like that on set. ” This was confirmed by Meryl Streep himself in the interview: “It was awful! I suffered in my trailer. […] It was the last time I tried method acting. “

But apparently the acting tactics worked, because Meryl Streep’s performance in the film was widely praised. Meryl Streep, who also looks great with gray hair, even received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance in “The Devil Wears Prada”.




