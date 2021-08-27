Matt Damon, Wes Anderson, Julia Ducournau and more on 74th Cannes lineup – News – OutNow

Saturday, August 28, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
Although the pandemic is not over yet, the motto in Cannes is again: “The show must go on!” The organizers presented a first-class program on paper today.

“The French Dispatch” © Searchlight Pictures

After the largest film festival in the world had to be canceled last year due to the corona pandemic, the Croisette wants to go full throttle again this year. Although it has not yet been finally clarified how full the respective cinemas should really be, the artistic director Thierry Frémaux today unveiled the program for the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

This reads again impressively this year. The biggest title in the line-up is likely to be the court drama Stillwater with Matt Damon by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) as The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) be.

However, if you take a closer look at the line-up and the filmmakers represented, you will only really become aware of the first-class program. Among other things, the horror film is eagerly awaited Titans by Julia Ducournau (Raw), the tragic comedy Red Rocket by Sean Baker (The Florida Project), the nun drama Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven (Basic instinct), the thriller Flag Day by Sean Penn (Into the wild), Les Olympiades by Jacques Audiard (Un Prophète) and with A hero the latest work by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi (A separation). The festival will be opened by Leos Carax, who is his musical Annette (with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard). These films are all running in competition and thus fighting for the golden palm.

Outside of the competition, among other things, the drama Blue Bayou with Alicia Vikander, the sci-fi movie After Yang with Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith as well as the documentary The Velvet Underground by Todd Haynes. The program is still incomplete, more films will be added in the next few weeks – including a US blockbuster that is to be shown in the open-air cinema on the beach.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place from July 6th to 17th, 2021. OutNow will be there (with face masks and enough disinfectant) to report on the films.




In competition at Cannes 2021

Annette by Leos Carax
The Story of My Wife by Ildikó Enyedi
Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven
Bergman Island by Mia Hansen-Love
Drive my car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Flag Day by Sean Penn
Ahed’s knee by Nadav Lapid
Go away by Nabil Ayouch
Hytti nro 6 by Juho Kuosmanen
The Worst Person in the World by Joachim Trier
La Fracture by Catherine Corsini
The restless by Joachim Lafosse
Les Olympiades by Jacques Audiard
Lingui by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun
Memoria from Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Nitram by Justin Kurzel
France by Bruno Dumont
Petrov’s Flu by Kirill Serebrennikov
Red Rocket by Sean Baker
The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson
Titans by Julia Ducournau
Tre Piani by Nanni Moretti
Tout s’est bien passé by François Ozon
A hero by Asghar Farhadi

Dossier: 74e Festival de Cannes 2021

