Matt Damon, Wes Anderson, Julia Ducournau and more on 74th Cannes lineup – News – OutNow

Although the pandemic is not over yet, the motto in Cannes is again: “The show must go on!” The organizers presented a first-class program on paper today.

“The French Dispatch” © Searchlight Pictures

After the largest film festival in the world had to be canceled last year due to the corona pandemic, the Croisette wants to go full throttle again this year. Although it has not yet been finally clarified how full the respective cinemas should really be, the artistic director Thierry Frémaux today unveiled the program for the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

This reads again impressively this year. The biggest title in the line-up is likely to be the court drama Stillwater with Matt Damon by Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) as The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson (The Grand Budapest Hotel) be.

However, if you take a closer look at the line-up and the filmmakers represented, you will only really become aware of the first-class program. Among other things, the horror film is eagerly awaited Titans by Julia Ducournau (Raw), the tragic comedy Red Rocket by Sean Baker (The Florida Project), the nun drama Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven (Basic instinct), the thriller Flag Day by Sean Penn (Into the wild), Les Olympiades by Jacques Audiard (Un Prophète) and with A hero the latest work by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi (A separation). The festival will be opened by Leos Carax, who is his musical Annette (with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard). These films are all running in competition and thus fighting for the golden palm.

Outside of the competition, among other things, the drama Blue Bayou with Alicia Vikander, the sci-fi movie After Yang with Colin Farrell and Jodie Turner-Smith as well as the documentary The Velvet Underground by Todd Haynes. The program is still incomplete, more films will be added in the next few weeks – including a US blockbuster that is to be shown in the open-air cinema on the beach.

The Cannes Film Festival will take place from July 6th to 17th, 2021. OutNow will be there (with face masks and enough disinfectant) to report on the films.









In competition at Cannes 2021

– Annette by Leos Carax

– The Story of My Wife by Ildikó Enyedi

– Benedetta by Paul Verhoeven

– Bergman Island by Mia Hansen-Love

– Drive my car by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

– Flag Day by Sean Penn

– Ahed’s knee by Nadav Lapid

– Go away by Nabil Ayouch

– Hytti nro 6 by Juho Kuosmanen

– The Worst Person in the World by Joachim Trier

– La Fracture by Catherine Corsini

– The restless by Joachim Lafosse

– Les Olympiades by Jacques Audiard

– Lingui by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

– Memoria from Apichatpong Weerasethakul

– Nitram by Justin Kurzel

– France by Bruno Dumont

– Petrov’s Flu by Kirill Serebrennikov

– Red Rocket by Sean Baker

– The French Dispatch by Wes Anderson

– Titans by Julia Ducournau

– Tre Piani by Nanni Moretti

– Tout s’est bien passé by François Ozon

– A hero by Asghar Farhadi

