Matt Damon fights for his daughter’s freedom in “Stillwater” trailer

Perhaps some of you remember the high-profile case of 20-year-old American student Amanda Knox, who was accused in Italy in 2007 of murdering British exchange student Meredith Kercher. Despite major deficiencies in evidence and strong pressure from the Italian police, Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison, around four of which she spent in prison before the case was reopened and acquitted.

Knox’s story served as loose inspiration from Stillwater – Against suspicion, the new drama from director Tom McCarthy who created the Oscar-winning journalism drama Spotlight has staged. Plays in it Matt Damon the simple drill worker Bill Baker from Oklahoma, whose estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) is convicted in France for the alleged murder of her friend. Bill then travels to Marseille in a desperate attempt to uncover the truth and to exonerate his daughter.









Focus Features got the first trailer too Stillwater published, which promises a good performance by Matt Damon and a gripping, realistic story. Even if many know him as Jason Bourne, Damon continues to be one of the best actors in Hollywood to play an absolute anyone that viewers can relate to.

McCarthy who for Spotlight won the Screenplay Oscar attributed the script to Stillwater together with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré. In preparation for his role, Damon spent time with real Oklahoma oil drills.

Stillwater should presumably on the 9th of September to be released in German cinemas by Universal. The official movie poster can be found below: