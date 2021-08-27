Matrix 4 has a ‘beautiful script and story,’ says Keanu Reeves

Matrix 4 is coming in 2021, a sequel that comes out 18 years after the last film. Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss have explained why they have returned for this fourth film, which will be directed by Lana Wachowski. It turns out that it’s mostly because of her script.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that really touched me. That’s the only reason to do it. Working with her again is just amazing. It was really special and I think the story has it to say some meaningful things, “Reeves told Empire.

The screenplay is written by Wachowski, as well as the Cloud Atlas writer David Mitchell and the writer and Princeton professor Aleksandar Hemon. Nothing is known about the story of the film, including how both Neo and Trinity return from the dead in this new entry. The large ensemble also includes Jada Pinkett Smith, who is taking up her role as Niobe again, as well as actors such as Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Photos from the set show Reeves in a white Jedi-style robe on the back of a motorcycle driven by Moss. Two characters were also filmed jumping off a high office in San Francisco’s financial district for the film. That sounds a lot like Matrix to us.









“I never thought it would happen. It wasn’t on my radar at all,” Carrie-Ann Moss explained in the same interview. Moss also had only nice words to say about the script, praising its “incredible depth and all the integrity and artistry that can be imagined”.

The filming of Matrix 4 had to be paused in Berlin after the global pandemic broke out. According to reports, production could start again in early July. The film will be out in less than a year. The release date is set for May 21, 2021.

Why is Matrix 4 coming?

The two questions we surely all ask ourselves about Matrix 4 are: for what does it go and why does it exist? The appetite for another film in the series was limited after Matrix Revolutions from 2003, which received mostly negative reviews and grossed less money than its predecessor. But a lot of time has passed and the core idea of ​​Matrix – that our reality is just a neuro-interactive simulation controlled by an artificial intelligence – now seems more convincing than ever.

There is also little doubt that Wachowski has new things to say about the core themes of Matrix: freedom, control, and reality.