Saturday, August 28, 2021
Matrix 4 has a ‘beautiful script and story,’ says Keanu Reeves

Matrix 4 is coming in 2021, a sequel that comes out 18 years after the last film. Stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss have explained why they have returned for this fourth film, which will be directed by Lana Wachowski. It turns out that it’s mostly because of her script.

“Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that really touched me. That’s the only reason to do it. Working with her again is just amazing. It was really special and I think the story has it to say some meaningful things, “Reeves told Empire.


