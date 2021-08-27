Mark Wahlberg: He congratulates his wife so lovingly

Rhea Durham celebrated her 43rd birthday. Her husband Mark Wahlberg congratulates her with loving words and sweet snapshots.

Rhea Durham, the wife of US actor Mark Wahlberg (50), celebrated her 43rd birthday on Thursday (July 1st). The Hollywood star congratulated his better half with special lines on the special day via Facebook. “Happy birthday to my wife Rhea, who is not only an absolutely hot woman, but above all an incredible mother for our four amazing children. I love you,” wrote the actor and posted four snapshots.









The first photo is a picture of a couple: Rhea is sitting in a bathing suit on her husband’s lap while he cuddles up to her with his eyes closed. The three other pictures are a little older and show the 43-year-old with her four offspring when they were small children. While she is posing on a snapshot with her daughters Ella (17) and Grace (born 2010), the model can be seen on numbers three and four with his sons Michael (born 2006) and Brendan (born 2008), respectively.

Congratulations also on Instagram



On Instagram, Mark Wahlberg kept the birthday greeting a little shorter and posted a selfie with his wife. In the comment, the actor also wished “Happy Birthday babe !!!”.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham have officially been a couple since 2001. The two tied the knot in 2009 and have four children together. The couple will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on August 1, 2021.

