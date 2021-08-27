Lizzo and Cardi B perform on Austrian art

The sculptures by the artist Andrea Koller deliberately have buttocks and thighs. American body positivity icon Lizzo also likes this.

“Sheesh!” There is an Austrian contribution hidden in the music video “Rumors” by the two US musicians Lizzo and Cardi B. The sculptures by Austrian artist Andrea Kollar are enthroned in the background of the video like giant Greek goddesses – matching the two interpreters Both vases “Sophia” and “Hermine” made it into production by accident.

A Parisian collector of Koller’s vases suggested to the art director of the video, Tanu Muino, for whom he works, that the sculptures be incorporated into the music video as 3D silhouettes. Tanu was enthusiastic about the idea. The similarities of the two vases with the figures of Lizzo and Cardi B cannot be overlooked: “Hermine” stands for Lizzo, “Sophia” for Cardi B.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian, Tanu Muino, is currently one of the most sought-after art directors when it comes to music videos with 3D visualization. In addition to Cardi B, she has already worked for Katy Perry, Normani and Lil Nas X.

Hermione vase and Sophia vase Andrea Kollar

The Austrian Andrea Koller has long been concerned with the various forms of women. “As an artist who deals with the female body in her work, it is of course a great honor to be part of the video of the singer and body positivity icon Lizzo,” says Kollar. The applied graduate reduces her art the female body to a minimum while at the same time intensifying its sensuality.









Andrea Kollar Michael Rottmann

“A lot of women from all over the world write to me that this is the first time they see women with curves in art and that they think it’s beautiful. My works of art deliberately have bums and thighs. Identifying with the beauty of these curves helps women see their own beauty, ”says the artist.

(sh)