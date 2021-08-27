“Know these feelings yourself”: Sarah Connor talks about depression

More and more celebrities are addressing the topic of depression. Singer Sarah Connor also speaks about the disease in an Instagram post. Her new song is dedicated to a person who “went through a very dark time”. You yourself have had similar experiences.

Sarah Connor speaks on Instagram in a long post about depression and explains that her song “Strong” is for someone “whom I love more than anything and who has gone through a very dark time”. You had to watch how this person was doing very badly. “Depression, suicidal thoughts, self-hatred. I know these feelings myself,” writes the 41-year-old singer.









This time she was on the other side “and didn’t know what to do with my fear”. She was very worried and wrote her song “Stark”. The song is “from the point of view of someone who comforts the sick. It should give both sides hope.”

A “treacherous disease”

Depression is an “often invisible, insidious disease that isolates the sick and leaves them internally lonely”. This could also mean “hell” for relatives or partners of an affected person. Her entire life has Connor “to do with depression. In all relationships and forms. […] Just because you’re on stage doesn’t mean you’re invulnerable. On the contrary, “writes the singer.

More and more German celebrities are openly dealing with the disease after it has been common in other countries such as the USA for some time. Stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Eminem, Julia Roberts, Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore, Ellen DeGeneres and Jim Carrey talked openly about mental problems.

In her post, Connor also refers to the work of Freunde fürs Leben eV, which provides information about depression, mental health and offers of help, among other things. Help with depression is also offered by telephone counseling on the free number: 0800/111 0 111