Katy Perry: Magical details about Daisy’s first birthday

Katy Perry is totally in love with her daughter Daisy, because she has given her life a completely different meaning. On the occasion of her first birthday, she wrote a magical hymn to her that shows how her life as a mother has changed.

Pop star Katy Perry, 36, is so happy in her motherhood that she wrote a little hymn to her daughter Daisy Dove on the occasion of her first birthday out of sheer gratitude. Perry shares her daughter with partner Orlando Bloom, 44.

Katy Perry is celebrating her daughter Daisy Dove’s first birthday



On Thursday, August 26, 2021, the singer will post a magical hymn in honor of the first birthday of her little daughter Daisy Dove on Twitter and write: “My life began a year ago today. Happy first birthday, my Daisy Dove, mine Love. ”Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 38, also son Flynn Bloom, 10, have kept their little girl out of the limelight for the most part since birth and only occasionally talked about Daisy’s milestones However, the two could not hold back completely and proudly shared the first development steps: “She crawls and has her first tooth,” Perry revealed in a TV interview with Ryan Seacrest in May of this year when Daisy was just nine months old.









Her wild life has changed with daughter Daisy Dove



Katy Perry also revealed that she was very nervous at the beginning of her pregnancy at the thought of becoming a mother. It took her some time to adjust to the role of motherhood and first had to go on a kind of “healing journey” to find out why she had this uncertainty about motherhood. “Now I understand it. Now I realize how great it is to be a mother,” said Katy Perry in an interview. “It was great to live the day big and wild before,” she adds, “but today it’s nice to just throw a ball in the grass and watch your daughter squeal with joy when the dog brings him back.”

