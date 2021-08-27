Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsKaty Perry congratulates little daughter on her first birthday via Twitter
News

Katy Perry congratulates little daughter on her first birthday via Twitter

By Arjun Sethi
0
63




Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s daughter is one year old. The singer describes the day of her birth as the day her life began.

the essentials in brief

  • Katy Perry’s daughter is one year old.
  • Daisy Dove is the singer’s first child with Orlando Bloom.
  • The actor has a ten-year-old son from a previous marriage.

Pop star Katy Perry (36) has congratulated daughter Daisy Dove on her first birthday with a Twitter message. “A year ago today was the day my life began,” wrote the singer on Thursday in the short message service. “Happy first birthday my Daisy Dove, my love,” she added with a red heart emoji.

The first child of Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, 44, was born on August 26, 2020. Bloom also has a ten-year-old son from her divorced marriage to top model Miranda Kerr.

The parents announced the birth of Daisy Dove Bloom a year ago via the Instagram account of the children’s aid organization Unicef ​​and connected it with an appeal for donations for needy mothers and children. At the time, you posted a black and white picture showing the parents’ hands holding a baby’s hand. Perry and Bloom rarely speak publicly about their offspring.

More on the subject:

Orlando Bloom Actor Instagram Unicef ​​Emoji Twitter Katy Perry Birthday


Previous articleReese Witherspoon: Daughter Ava shows her boyfriend for the first time
Next articleWas the ghostwriter mediated by Hollywood star George Clooney?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv