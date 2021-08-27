Saturday, August 28, 2021
Karlovy Vary Film Festival welcomes Johnny Depp

By Sonia Gupta
Not everyone is thrilled that the red carpet is being rolled out for the US actor. At the festival he presented his film “Crock of Gold” (for example: Goldkrug) about the Irish musician Shane MacGowan.

Karlovy Vary – Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has arrived in the Czech Republic for the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. The star of films such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” was greeted by numerous fans late on Thursday evening at the airport and in front of his hotel.

The 58-year-old introduces himself in Karlsbad (Karlovy Vary) as the producer of the film “Crock of Gold” (about: Goldkrug) about the Irish musician Shane MacGowan. The strip about the long-time frontman of the punk band “The Pogues” was on the festival program on Friday.




In Karlovy Vary, Depp does not accept any distinction, as is usually the case with high-ranking guests. His ex-wife Amber Heard had alleged domestic violence against the actor. Women’s rights groups were disappointed that Depp is rolling out the red carpet in Europe. The festival president Jiri Bartoska rejected the criticism on the station CT: “That someone does not get married, that happens.” Depp is a “real star among all stars”.

Another guest from the USA is the actor and screenwriter Ethan Hawke. He will receive the festival president’s award at the closing gala on Saturday evening. The Karlovy Vary Film Show, one of the oldest in Europe, is known for its relaxed atmosphere. All visitors must have tested negative for the coronavirus or be fully vaccinated. Last year the event was canceled due to the corona pandemic. dpa


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
