“Just like my mom”: Billie Eilish is rocking a new hairstyle

Billie Eilish (19) has once again made a detour to the hairdresser. The singer has dared many looks in the past. She already wore neon green hair with dark tips or had her mane dyed completely black. Most recently, however, the “Bad Guy” interpreter surprised everyone with an unusually glamorous look: a curly blonde head. This hairstyle is now a thing of the past. Instead, the chart topper is now rocking a blonde short fringe haircut that pays homage to someone very special …

And pay tribute Billie with her mother’s new frize Maggie Baird (62) a sweet tribute. In your Instagram-Story the 19-year-old is happy: “Just like my mom.” Apparently she is really happy with the result of her visit to the salon. To give her followers a better idea of ​​how much the Grammy winner looks like her mom now, she also shared a snapshot of her mom when she was younger. Lo and behold, her two hairstyles are actually almost identical.

How do their fans actually find their new type change? The majority love it. There are numerous positive comments under Billies InstagramPicture on which she presents her new look. “Just flawless” or: “The next time I go to the hairdresser, I’ll show him this photo,” rave only two users.









Billie Eilish, singer

Billie Eilish’s mom Maggie Baird

Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish in Santa Monica in August 2021

