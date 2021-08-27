Julia Roberts swears by this 8 euro cream for a wrinkle-free complexion

You really can’t tell that Julia Roberts is already 53 years old. So what’s your antiaging secret? She pampers her skin with an 8 euro cream!

Julia Roberts swears by this 8 euro cream

Since her star role in “Pretty Woman” around 30 years ago, Julia Roberts has barely changed. The actress still has a youthful, fresh complexion – and she owes that to an inexpensive moisturizer: She swears by the “skin food” of Weleda.

According to the US “InStyle”, Julia would wear her skin with der rich day cream spoil. Since this can be used in many ways, it also uses the moisture booster as a hand cream after washing up. But what makes the cheap beauty product so special?

​​​Und das Beste: Die "Skin Food" von Weleda kostet nur ca. 8 Euro!

Ideal for dry / mature skin: This is how the “Skin Food” from Weleda

The ingredients are sustainable and too 100 percent natural. You will not find any synthetic fragrances, colors or preservatives in the cream. First and foremost, it supplies dry skin with plenty of moisture. Pansies and rosemary leaves soothe and soothe the skin gently treat skin diseases like acne and eczema.

Organic sunflower seed oil nourishes the face with fatty acids and vitamin E, while the latter is one true wrinkle killer is. Vitamin E contains antioxidants that work against the skin's collagen production from decreasing. Have so Wrinkles don't stand a chance. Instead, it strengthens the skin's natural barrier so that your Skin firmer and smoother for longer remain.









Calendula and chamomile, in turn, soothe irritations. For many testers, one thing is certain: The “Skin Food from Weleda” is a lifesaver!

In addition to her rich moisturizer, Julia Robert swears by you too daily UV protection. Therefore, a good sunscreen is one of your absolute beauty must-haves.

As a responsible parent with three children who like to play outside, I swear by good sun protection,

so Julia in the US “People” magazine. One waterproof Sun cream is important to her.

Our tip: the “NEW LAYER Sun cream SPF 20 ” (shop here for about 29 euros)

Weleda Skin Food: basic care from head to toe

Julia Roberts’ skin cream is not only an effective wrinkle killer, you can also use it as a super Basic care from head to toe use. You can remove all dry skin areas such as hands, elbows or feet with the ″Weleda Maintain skin food ″ and give it a silky finish.

Some also use the skin cream as a lip balm, others use it as a makeup base as it improves the complexion almost like a primer perfected. In short: the rich day cream that even actresses swear by is a real one All-rounderwho cares for you perfectly from head to toe.