Julia Roberts + Danny Moder: marriage crisis! She “is very worried about her kids”

Julia Roberts is once again in a marital crisis with Danny Moder, who repeatedly encourages his children to take risky stunts – but now she has run out of patience!

Hollywood star Julia Roberts, 53, has been married to cinematographer Danny Moder, 52, for almost 19 years, but marriage to him shouldn’t always be easy. As insiders now report in “OK Magazine”, it is especially her husband’s willingness to take risks that occasionally drives Julia to white heat, because he also tries their children – son Henry, 13, and the two twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, both 16, – to be infected with it.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder: He encourages children to do life-threatening stunts



Danny Moder is already known by his friends as an adrenaline junkie who often takes risks to find his fun in daring sports activities and crazy hobbies. Julia Roberts is not too happy that her husband’s actions are now rubbed off on her children, it is said in the circle of friends of the two. After the 52-year-old cameraman recently posted a video on Instagram showing her youngest son Henry riding to school on a skateboard in the middle of a winding cliff road without a helmet, Julia is said to have freaked out. Danny only casually titled his video on Instagram with “Morning traffic”.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

A marriage with ups and downs



“Danny has always been a huge adrenaline junkie and Julia is very concerned about her kids as Danny encourages them to take unnecessary risks.” As a result, the tensions between the couple have increased extremely again. “They’ve been arguing a lot lately,” the source continued. “Julia accuses him of being irresponsible, and Danny just says annoyed that she should finally leave him alone.”

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Danny and Julia can’t even agree on where they want to live right now. They bought a house in San Francisco last year, but they haven’t moved to this day. “It’s no secret that they have their ups and downs, but it’s been particularly bad since the lockdown time,” the insider said. Julia loves her children more than anything and is more fortunate to drive her kids to soccer than to shine on the red carpet at a glamorous Hollywood premiere, but she has ever increasing doubts about her marriage to Danny.

Sources used: OK Magazine, instagram.com, own research

Gala Los Angeles