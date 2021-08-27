Journal Frankfurt Nachrichten – Live music at the Niddasack

The TAB initiative has already drawn attention to itself several times in the city with campaigns such as “Frankfurt am Meer” or “Frankfurt says thank you”. On Saturday evening, concerts under the motto “TAB from the Block” are to take place at Niddasack.

Since 2015 Taunusstraße Arts & Bites (TAB), an initiative of artists, restaurateurs and creative spirits from the Bahnhofsviertel, has been organizing an artistic event in the district every summer. An action is now planned for Saturday at the Kaisersack: under the motto “TAB from the Block” there will be live music and DJ sets from 5 pm. The event will be moderated by Eintracht podcaster Basti Red.

With the event, the initiators want to set a process in motion that aims to improve the quality of stay in “this extremely problematic location”. Accordingly, it is important to make the location accessible to the public and to make people aware of it. “I know about the potential of this district, which is unique in several respects, and I am very proud of this high level of creative achievement, which has been achieved to a large extent on a voluntary basis,” said Markus Frank (CDU), head of the economic department, who has taken on the patronage together with musician Daniel Wirtz.









In recent years, the initiative with “TAB Sounds” has already organized open-air events such as the one-day music festival “Frankfurt am Meer” in 2019, during which the entire Taunusstrasse was painted. Last year, an art project, the so-called “Local Hero Wall”, clothed the outer facade of the SIGNA property at Opernplatz 2. It featured the faces of 25 people, “Locals Heroes”, who were supposed to represent the many people in the city. At the same time, the “Local Heroes Festival” took place, which was staged as a film due to the corona.

Among others, Bosca plus Friends, Undagawds, Rewe City Crime Boys X PZK will perform on Saturday, plus there will be DJ sets by Ray D, Juizzed and the women’s DJ collective GG Vybe. The free tickets are to be raffled due to the limited number of participants, according to the initiative. In addition, there should be a live stream from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. All further information can be found at www.tab-frankfurt.de.