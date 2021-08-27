Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: They dare to take the next big step

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are so in love and feel so secure in their newly found love happiness that they now dare to take the next big step in a relationship together.

It’s Hollywood’s biggest love comeback of the year: Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, are sure that their relationship will last this time. And even if their new whirlwind romance is only three months young, they are already making costly plans for the future.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: In love, they make plans for the future



Jen and Ben have now hired a Los Angeles real estate agent to show them luxury properties for sale in the most expensive and upscale neighborhoods like Beverly Hills and Bel Air, a source told Us Weekly. “Ben and Jen spend almost every night together when they’re not traveling for work,” explains the source. “You are sure of your cause and now plan to move in as quickly as possible.”

After their first whirlwind romance, which lasted from 2002 to 2004, the big bang and the sudden relationship came just before the planned wedding. But this time they are absolutely certain that the relationship will last. Both have grown and know what they are getting into today. They know each other better than ever and have great trust in each other.









Bennifer’s families are happy with the development



Jennifer and Ben’s children are already privy to the next step and are excited about the development and amalgamation of the families. J.Lo is currently looking for suitable new schools in Los Angeles for son Max, 13, and daughter Emme, 13, who attended school in Miami until the summer vacation.

Meanwhile, Ben is increasingly seen with Jennifer’s kids when he’s running errands with his children Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, and son Samuel, 9. It wasn’t until the weekend that Ben was spotted taking Jennifer’s kids on a trip to Universal Studios. “Jennifer looks forward to returning to LA for a fresh start,” said the insider. “The two love to hang out and the weekends they spent together really sealed the deal,” added the insider. Friends of the two Hollywood stars are convinced that Bennifer have a real chance for a future together this time. “They are soul mates and actually always have been.”

