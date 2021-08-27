Jennifer Lawrence: Everything you need to know about the wedding of the year

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence said yes to her partner Cooke Maroney over the weekend. Details of the pompous wedding have now been revealed.

Jennifer Lawrence, 29, and Cooke Maroney, 34, got married in a luxurious wedding on Saturday, October 19th. In September, the Hollywood actress and the gallery owner are said to have said yes in a civil ceremony, now the big party followed.

Jennifer Lawrence + Cooke Maroney: weekend wedding



About eight months after the “Panem” actress and the art connoisseur got engaged, their grand, grand wedding took place in Newport, Rhode Island. According to pictures, the couple had already arrived at the wedding location the day before – photos show Jen and her loved one getting off the private jet. The Oscar winner, of course, leaves nothing to chance and has reportedly hired Mark Seed as her wedding planner. Now even more details have been revealed.

Jennifer Lawrence She’s finally talking about her partner





Jennifer Lawrence: Wedding details



The celebrity guests



© Action Press

According to reports, 150 guests attended the wedding and among them were some celebrities such as comedian Amy Schumer, actress Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, or Jennifer’s “Panem” colleagues Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson. Kardashian chief Kris Jenner, 63, also celebrated – she has become a good friend of J.Law over the years and has already been spotted in Rhode Island.

© Action Press

Just like Adele, 31, who is also one of Lawrence’s celebrity friends. Bradley Cooper, 44, is also expected – the actress has often been in front of the camera with him and also maintains a close relationship behind it. Nicole Richie, 38, and Joel Madden, 40, were also in attendance. The illustrious guests could look forward to an exquisite wedding menu.

Sienna Miller appeared with her partner Lucas Zwirner © Action Press

The wedding dress



According to People, the bride was wearing a Dior dress, which was to be expected. After all, the Oscar winner has been the luxury brand’s testimonial for many years.

The wedding menu



They supposedly served canapés such as sweet potato flatbreads and Brussels sprouts with egg yolk, smoked pork belly, pickled apple pieces or fried chicken wings. The main menu either includes fish pickled in delicious herbs and lemon butter, or guests can choose meat that has been pickled for five weeks. For dessert, for example, there is bread pudding with chocolate and salted caramel. In addition, there will be special cocktails, such as champagne with gin, cucumber and lavender – after all, Lawrence likes to drink over thirst and makes no secret of it. So the guests can look forward to a wet and happy evening. A luxurious rehearsal dinner is said to have taken place right on the beach on Friday, October 18th, one day before the big break. The company spent a relaxing evening in a white tent. The guests certainly got a great foretaste of the wedding – according to “People”, there should have been mussels, among other things.

At the last minute, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are said to have decided to offer their guests food from a food truck at night. The owner explained that he got about 135 euros for two hours – but he will certainly have received a lot of tips. © Action Press

The location – wedding in the horror castle?



Of course, the couple did not spoil themselves when it came to the wedding location either. Newport, Rhode Island is home to the most breathtaking mansions that, for example, served as posh summer residences for multi-million dollar New Yorkers and some of which are now open to the public.









At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Instagram. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

Jennifer Lawrence and her partner have chosen the chic “Belcourt of Newport” castle for their wedding. The almost 4,000 square meter property was designed by the American architect Richard Morris Hunt in 1894 and is known for having lavish parties there in the 1990s. At a soiree, for example, the female guests had to come without underwear and stand on a mirror at the entrance to prove it – that certainly fits the humor of J.Law, right? However, after the property was getting on in years, it looked like a ghost castle for a long time, which is why horror and murder tours were also offered there. In 2012 the house was bought by entrepreneur Carolyn Rafaelian for the equivalent of 3.2 million euros and the businesswoman first sent a shaman through the property because she felt bad energies and vibrations in the castle.

The “Belcourt of Newport” has been open to the public since 2018 and can be rented for events such as the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Hopefully it won’t be haunted over the weekend.

Sources used:TMZ, People, Page Six

lsc

Gala