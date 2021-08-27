Jason Momoa thanks fans for Netflix hit in hard “Aquaman 2” training video · KINO.de

“Aquaman 2” star Jason Momoa thanked his fans for the success of “Sweet Girl” in a new training video for the DC film.

DC fans were most recently delighted with “The Suicide Squad”. In the next year she still expects “The Batman”, “Black Adam”, “The Flash” and just “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom“. The sequel to the superhero film is again from James Wan. There are again some well-known stars from the first part: Of course Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Amber Heard as Mera.

Momoa is now one of the busiest stars in Hollywood and is currently on Netflix in the action thriller “Sweet girl“To see. The film is number one on the Netflix charts in 91 out of 94 countries. The actor proudly tells this in a new training video that he posted on Instagram:

“Thanks to everyone who saw and supported ‘Sweet Girl’ and kept it at number 1.”

After thanking his fans who watched the film for the success, Momoa presents his tough boxing training for “Aquaman 2”, which is definitely very impressive.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” should be even darker

It remains to be seen whether boxing will also be used specifically in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” or whether the sport is just part of the actor’s general training. In any case, Aquaman will encounter new dangers. Director James Wan has already announced that the sequel will be even darker. That is hardly surprising, after all, Wan has his roots in the horror genre and has been responsible for films such as “Saw” and “Conjuring: The Visitation”.

For “Aquaman 2” he was inspired by the B-horror film “Planet of the Vampires” by Mario Bava from 1965. How exactly the science fiction film and the DC sequel fit together remains a mystery for the time being December 15, 2022 solve when the film hits the cinema.

