J.Lo and Ben Affleck: Bennifer 2.0 slips and slips again! – People

Bennifer 2.0 in action!

Ben Affleck (48) and Jennifer Lopez (51) are enjoying the summer of love. Since May you can see the reunited dream couple in love, cuddling and smooching together.

This time the singer and the former “Batman” actor ended up in an amusement park in Hollywood and then in the Hamptons. Also included: your children from their previous relationships.

IT SLIDES AND SLIPPED AGAIN. CHILDREN, THAT’S BEAUTIFUL!

J.Lo brought her twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony (52), Max and Emme (13) to the park, Affleck came with son Samuel (9), whom he has together with his ex Jennifer Garner (48).

In photos you can see the two celebrities enjoying the attractions of Universal Studios exuberantly.

On the water slide it went wild in the water, Jennifer laughs wildly and just has the fun of her life. In his rain cape, Ben still looks a little pissed off.





Of course, the lovebirds couldn’t do without their personal bodyguards on their outing together and were able to make the most of their celebrity status.









For example, when Lopez and Affleck wanted to travel with the Jurassic World train, security assigned them their own wagon. They also came and left the park via a special entrance and exit.

On Saturday, the couple was spotted at the Los Angeles airport, where they made their way to the Hamptons in New York to celebrate July 4th.





Although the two have not officially confirmed their new love, the pictures of the two speak more than a thousand words. Since April you could see them on a romantic vacation in Montana, together in Miami and smooching in a restaurant in Los Angeles. HACH!

17 years after the breakup and the broken engagement, the couple does not keep secrets about their feelings for each other.