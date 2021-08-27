Hugh Jackman would love to fall in love with his wife all over again

The new film with Hugh Jackman “Reminiscence: The memory never dies” starts in the cinemas.

Memories can be relived in the film.

Jackman would love to relive the high points of his marriage.

In the post-apocalyptic world of Reminiscence: Memory Never Dies, Hugh Jackman plays war veteran and private investigator Nick Bannister, who earns a living by technically helping clients relive scenes from the past.

In search of his great love, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) and his colleague Watts (Thandiwe Newton), who were believed to be lost, the detective also uses the device for himself – and comes across a dark conspiracy.

Jackman would like to hold his children in his arms again

On the occasion of the theatrical release of the thriller on August 26th, in an interview with “Spot on News”, the Australian actor mentions the special moments that he would like to relive himself.

Hugh Jackman: The story itself felt very original and fresh. At first I thought, “Ah, it’s a film noir,” but then it morphed into all of these other genres. In the end, I found it very poetic, very thought provoking. (The plot) had confidence and the character was challenging. So it was all of these things that made me say yes, but in the end probably mostly Lisa – as a director and screenwriter.

In the film, people can relive memories. Which past moments would you personally like to replay from the beginning?

Well, I think about (the times) when my kids were little or when I fell in love with my wife. Those early days. I’ve been married for 25 years now, so I would love to go back in time and experience that again. I mean, obviously we’re still in love, but nothing compares to those first few weeks and months. And I would love to hold my children in my arms again, even if they scream at three o’clock in the morning.

For real?

Yes. (At that moment) you’re so tired that you don’t even remember it. Now I would love to go through that again.

