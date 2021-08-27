Hugh Jackman: Is Skin Cancer Back?

August 03, 2021 – 7:20 pm clock

Hugh Jackman has had light skin cancer since 2013

Hugh Jackman’s fans are very concerned: Again, the “Wolverine” star had to go under the knife because of suspected skin cancer. This is likely to be the eighth procedure since Hugh had to have a basal cell carcinoma removed for the first time in 2013. In the video, the 52-year-old tries to calm himself and his fans down.

“Wear sun protection and go for a skin check!”







In 2013, Hugh’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness (65), who has been married for 25 years, sent her then carefree husband to a dermatologist. A good idea from her, because the doctor diagnosed basal cell carcinoma. A form of what is known as light skin cancer. With Hugh, this form of cancer has repeatedly appeared on the nose, but other “sun terraces” such as forehead, cheeks, ears and bald spots are also typical for basaliomas. They grow slowly and in the initial stage resemble a slightly reddened spot that is easily overlooked. How good that Hugh’s wife can see her husband’s nose so well.