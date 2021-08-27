Hollywood stars are now cashing in on Netflix – the payroll! – People

The smell of sweet popcorn, comfortable armchairs and the unmistakable recording music – the last two years in particular have been very hard for the cinema. Due to the corona, productions had to be put on hold, premieres were postponed, and there was no money in the box office.

This is how it came about that in 2021, films from major streaming service providers such as Netflix, Amazon and HBO were nominated for the Oscars for the first time. A first!

No wonder that one or the other actor is considering swapping a career in cinema for a career in Netflix! Especially since the Hollywood stars collect a lot of money for their streaming films.

According to “Variety”, some actors earn much more with Netflix and Co. than with regular movies. Typically, top actors get paid around 17 million euros ($ 20 million) per film. And that since 1996. At that time Jim Carrey received this sum for the first time for his dark comedy “The Cable Guy”.

Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Chris Hemsworth will also receive this fee for their upcoming films. Chris Pine is set to make nearly 10 million euros ($ 11.5 million) on Paramount franchise hopefuls, Dungeons and Dragons. Robert Pattinson receives 2.5 million euros ($ 3 million) for his role in “The Batman” …

The earnings at Netflix, on the other hand, can hardly be compared!

James Bond actor Daniel Craig (53) leads the Hollywood top earner list of the US magazine thanks to his two Netflix sequels of the crime comedy “Knives Out” – received around 85.5 million euros for the films (around 100 Million dollars)!









In second place: Dwayne Johnson (49). He is said to have received 42.7 million euros for the action film “Red One” (Amazon).





Dwayne Johnson takes a lot of cash with his streaming film “Red One”Photo: Chris Pizzello / AP



This is followed by Will Smith (52) with 34 million euros for the drama “King Richard” (cinema and streaming service HBO Max), Denzel Washington (66) also received 34 million euros for the cinema thriller “The Little Things”.

The first actress is in 7th place – Jennifer Lawrence (31). She received 21 million euros for the comedy “Don’t Look Up”.

No wonder the Hollywood stars are looking around.