Hollywood star Emily Blunt: “You have to wear a hard hat”

At the very beginning of her career, she could rely on Judi Dench’s help. Today Emily Blunt is a world star herself and, in turn, advocates for younger colleagues.

The British-American actress Emily Blunt (“The Devil Wears Prada”, “Girl On The Train”) has criticized the hardships of the film business for young women. “In my industry, you have to wear a protective helmet,” said 35-year-old WELT AM SONNTAG, “you have to constantly make new decisions about what is worth getting excited about – and what not, what you can control – and what not.

It’s good when you then know who you can rely on. ”In her case, it was Judi Dench at the very beginning of her career, with whom she stood on a major theater stage in London for the first time at the age of 18. Dench is said to have told Blunt, who was still inexperienced at the time, that if anyone was going to make her life difficult, she should come to her immediately.









“I am still very much aware of this help,” said Blunt, “the film business is a very tough business.” Therefore, even today, she would be at the side of young colleagues with advice and help, should that be necessary. “I like to do that because I had several great mentors in addition to Judi who protected me,” she told WELT AM SONNTAG.

also read Hollywood star Emily Blunt

Blunt can be seen in the horror film “A Quiet Place” from April 12th – even though she doesn’t actually like horror films herself. “I have to admit, I don’t really like films that scare me,” she told the newspaper, “as a teenager I saw ‘Scream’ once. I’ve been traumatized ever since. I still find it difficult to go to public toilets because of a certain scene in ‘Scream’. “

“Girl on the Train” – bestseller adaptation with Emily Blunt Rachel is fascinated by a seemingly perfect couple. When the couple’s wife disappears, Rachel thinks she knows what happened. So she gets caught in a vortex of intrigue and violence.

In “A Quiet Place” her husband John Krasinski is not only the co-star, he also wrote and directed the script. In the film, both play a married couple who are desperately trying to protect their children from spider-like monsters. They pounce on anything that makes noise. It is their first collaboration. They would have discussed concerns that working together could put a strain on their marriage. They were aware of chilling examples of other film couples such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who split up in 2016 several months after their joint film “By The Sea”. “We had been discussing for a long time whether we should do that,” said Blunt of the newspaper, “in fact, this film only brought us closer together.”