He’s been with them so far

Nicolas Cage (57) is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and has become world famous through films such as “City of Angels” or “Ghost Rider”. He even got an Oscar in 1996 for his role in “Leaving Las Vegas”.

Despite the many highs in his career, the actor has had to deal with several failures. His love life has also looked quite turbulent in the last few decades: Nicolas Cage has already been married five times. We’ll tell you who the woman was by his side.

Nicolas Cage: Those were the women by his side

In 1988, Nicolas Cage began a relationship with actress Christina Fulton (54). The two looked great together, but the relationship still didn’t last, although their son Weston Coppola Cage (30) was born in 1990. The two ultimately went their separate ways.

His eldest son Weston, who sings in a metal band, gave Nicolas Cage two grandchildren, who were born in 2014 and 2016.

In 1995 the actor married his successful colleague Patricia Arquette (53). The two seemed to make the perfect couple. In the end, however, the marriage did not last. In 2001 the two divorced after six years.

The next woman wasn’t long in coming. No less than the daughter of music legend Elvis Presley became the second wife of Nicolas Cage: he, a self-confessed Elvis fan, and Lisa Marie Presley (53) married in 2002.

The couple attracted a lot of attention with their relationship and were welcomed to glamor events. Nevertheless, this relationship also failed and that after only 107 days. The two were officially divorced in May 2004.

Nicolas Cage and Alice KIm (© Getty Images)

Two months later, Nicolas Cage threw himself into his third marriage. The new woman at his side was Alice Kim (37). The two married on a ranch in California. In October 2005 her luck was crowned by her son Kal-El (15).

Unfortunately, there was no happy ending. After 12 years, the actor also divorced wife number three – so far this is his longest marriage and the ex-couple should still get along well today.









It was Nicolas Cage’s shortest marriage

In 2019 he finally stepped back in front of the altar and with his fourth marriage he joins the ranks of the shortest Hollywood marriages. In Las Vegas he said yes to Erika Koike. Just four days later, he had the marriage annulled. I suppose that did not work…

Maybe he’s a little more lucky with his current wife. In February 2021, the movie star married Riko Shibata (26). The two met in Japan. There is a 30-year age difference between the actor and his wife – but they don’t seem to mind. Will marriage number five also be his last? We are excited to see what the future holds for Nicolas Cage and the women.