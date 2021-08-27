“Harry Potter” Emma Watson on love scene at the age of 11: “So embarrassing!”

Emma Watson became a superstar thanks to “Harry Potter”! While fans absolutely adore the film franchise (and we’re tough Potterheads, too), there are at least four scenes that many fans hate. Watson also remembers bad scenes in her career that she had to endure. No wonder: out of eight films, there has to be at least one that you are reluctant to play as an actor. In fact, there is a scene in the second “Harry Potter” part that Watson particularly hated and which is why she was quite angry with director Christopher Columbus!

Harry Potter Jokes – The 30 Best

That scene was super embarrassing to Watson

Emma was only 11 years old when filming Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets IMAGO / United Archives

In “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” Watson had to shoot a scene that the then 11-year-old actress was more than uncomfortable. What was it about? At the end of the film, Hermione and the other students at Hogwarts were saved from the paralyzing gaze of the basilisk.









In a heartwarming scene in which Hermione briefly forgets her reserved manner and wants to show the boys her love, she runs up to Harry and Ron, hugs Harry lovingly and shakes hands with Ron – a little shyly. 😍

What comes across as super real in the film was absolute horror for the young actress at the time, as she would reveal years later! As it became known in the meantime, Hermione should actually embrace BOTH friends lovingly – at least that is how director Columbus had imagined. Watson was a very shy girl at the time, however and the idea of ​​hugging two guys in front of the entire film crew was absolutely impossible for her!

“I found it so embarrassing”, the actress remembers the shoot today, “Hugging a boy in front of the whole crew – impossible!” Director Columbus had to come up with a few tricks, because despite Watson’s suffering, he couldn’t be dissuaded from the scene.

A freeze frame was necessary

“How can you do this to me“, Watson had asked, horrified, when they were told that she should run through the great hall and hug two boys. In the end, she was persuaded, but at least gave Daniel Radcliffe (Harry) a brief hug: “My arms didn’t even touch his neck,” said Emma today.

The director even had to “freeze” the scene for a few seconds so that it lasts longer in the film and looks natural! 🤣 The end result not only looked good, but was also great in terms of the further development of the relationship between Hermione and Ron, who just nervously shook hands – after all, their love-hate relationship, which at some point turned into pure love, was a storyline that would stretch across many books.

! ->! ->! ->