Good Mourning with a U: Machine Gun Kelly is directing with Mod Sun

Machine Gun Kelly, who was supposed to be working on his upcoming album BORN WITH HORNS, is now devoting himself to further creative tasks. The rapper will direct or co-direct a film for the first time. He wrote the script for it together with friend and rap colleague Mod Sun and he will also co-direct the film with him. The film should be called “Good Mourning with a U”.









The shooting of “Good Mourning with a U” has already started in Los Angeles, the film is being produced by “Cedar Park Studios” and is to be released in the US via “Open Road Films”. Machine Gun Kelly even works there under his real name Colson Baker, while Mod Sun works under his stage name.

Megan Fox and Pete Davidson are also there

Baker and Mod Sun will be in the film themselves and some celebrity guests have already been announced. Megan Fox, Dove Cameron, Whitney Cummings, GaTa, Zach Villa, Becky G, Jenna Boyd and Boo Johnson are said to appear in the film. There should also be a short appearance by Pete Davidson. However, further details about the film are not yet known.

It may be Colson Baker’s directorial debut, but it is far from his first foray into the film industry. The rapper starred in films such as “Bird Box”, “The King of Staten Island” and “The Dirt”, in which he played the role of Tommy Lee. Earlier this year, Baker also co-directed, executive producer and star in Downfalls High, a film based on his fifth album, TICKETS TO MY DOWNFALL.

Machine Gun Kelly has just announced its sixth studio album, a release date has not yet been set. His current album TICKETS TO MY DOWNFALL reached number one on the Billboard 200 in the USA, and the album also won a Billboard Music Award in the “Top Rock Album” category.