“Expendables 4” and more – two new films planned – News 2021

After we received a first sign of life from “The Expendables 4” for the first time in a long time a few weeks ago, we recently received more good news. It looks like two films in the series are planned.

In “The Expendables”, Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to the action films from the 80s and 90s and shows off a number of the action stars of the past. Even today, eleven years after “The Expendables”, at least the now 75-year-old Stallone still seems to be in the mood for big guns and tough guys. Because after the already announced sequel “The Expendales 4” hadn’t been heard from for years, Stallone recently spoke up.

The actor posted a picture on Instagram that shows a skull ring. The ring is the trademark of Barney Ross, the Stallone character from “The Expendables” series. The ring in the photo was made for “The Expendables 4”, according to Stallone.









So it seems certain that “The Expendables 4” is still being planned. But as if that wasn’t enough, Stallone recently announced more news on his Instagram account. In a caption he let his fans know that a spin-off with the working title “Christmas Story” was in the works and that filming would start in the fall.



Sylvester Stallone just came around the corner with a surprise. The title of the upcoming Expendables offshoot reveals who will be the main character. Before “Expendables 4”, Stallone is doing a spin-off.

Though working titles are not always related to the film’s content, it clearly points to Lee Christmas, the character played in Jason Statham’s action films.

So the first thing we get is a spin-off that should be easier to produce thanks to the smaller number of Hollywood actors involved. It is not quite clear now whether “The Expendables 4” is still planned, or whether Stallone had the ring made for the spin-off.