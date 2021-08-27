Dwayne Johnson: “Fast & Furious” series will end without him

Dwayne Johnson rules out his return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise. He wishes his colleagues “good luck” with the last two parts.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) has taken the last hope of his fans. In an interview with the “Hollywood Reporter”, the actor announced that he would not be in any of the remaining “Fast & Furious” films. “I wish you all the best for ‘Fast 9’,” he said. “And I wish you the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ films they make without me.”









His role as agent Hobbs had been part of the regular cast since the fifth “Fast & Furious” part and even got its own spin-off with “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”. In the ninth part of the action series, Johnson was already missing. “The Rock” previously had an argument with Vin Diesel (54). Dwayne Johnson unpacked 2018 in an interview with “Rolling Stone” about the Zoff with his co-star. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important one-on-one conversation in my trailer,” said Johnson. In doing so, he became aware that there was “a fundamental difference” in their “philosophies” as to how “we approach filmmaking and collaboration”.

Swipe at diesel



Diesel recently stated in an interview with “Men’s Health” that while he could be tough, as a producer he would do anything to get better acting. “I laughed, and a lot. I think everyone laughed well about it. And I’ll leave it at that,” Johnson responded mockingly in the Hollywood Reporter interview.

The franchise should end with two more films and thus a two-part finale. Leading actor Vin Diesel had already hinted at this in February 2020, citing the “Avengers” series as a model. The success story began in 2001 with “The Fast and the Furious”. “Fast & Furious 9” has enjoyed worldwide success since its release in late June. On July 15, the strip also started in Germany – and had the strongest German theatrical release since Christmas 2019.

CodeList