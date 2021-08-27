Cultural summer well attended this year – burgenland.ORF.at

The “West Side Story” on the floating stage in Mörbisch was a great success. 108,000 people attended the musical hit that took us to New York in the 1950s, staged by director Werner Sobotka – more on this in the brilliant premiere in Mörbisch. The Seefestspiele have a capacity utilization of 94 percent, said Alfons Haider, General Music Director of Burgenland.

“Crucial for the future”

“When you consider that this production is a musical and that, of course, a lot of people said in advance: ‘Well, operetta is nicer’. But among the 108,000 there must have been at least 80,000 people who also love operettas, but who came anyway. And I’m so happy about that, because that is also crucial for the future, “said Haider.

Musical instead of operetta – a path that will be continued. In the coming year, the piece “The King and I” should touch the masses on the floating stage in Mörbisch. “There will be a set that, in my opinion, has not been here for 20 years. So it will be Cinemascope widescreen entertainment for the whole family, “says Haider.

Tabor Castle: 23 percent more viewers

This year, Franz Lehar’s operetta “The Merry Widow” – at Tabor Castle in Neuhaus am Klausenbach – more on this in “Merry Widow”: Lively premiere at Tabor Castle Final numbers had 23 percent more viewers. What is important: We sold 50 percent more ‘real tickets’. And I think the reviews all wrote it: The widow was a sensation, namely the actress Svenja Isabella Kallweit. She has everything what an actress needs for the role “, says Haider. Neither at Tabor Castle nor in Mörbisch had to be canceled this year.

Opera in the quarry: 72 percent occupancy

In St. Margarethen, too, everything went smoothly. Puccini’s opera “Turandot” will be remembered by the guests in the quarry as a colorful experience – more on this in Opulent Premiere in St. Margarethen and Premiere: Many Celebrities at Turandot.









“We had a lot of international guests and they were completely satisfied. Guests from Germany and Switzerland. And I think we are enthusiastic, on such a large stage with 7,000 square meters, we have succeeded very well here, “said Daniel Serafin, artistic director of the opera in the quarry.

With 54,500 tickets sold, “Turandot” recorded an occupancy rate of 72 percent. In the coming year they will bet on the piece that was the very first opera to be seen in the quarry in 1996. “Verdi’s masterpiece Nabucco belongs in the quarry. That started here in 1996. And I’m really looking forward to this large production, which will be just as spectacular as Turandot, “said Serafin.

Balance of the festival summer As bitter as the CoV-related cancellations were in the previous year, the résumé of the organizers of the Burgenland cultural summer is as good this year.

11,400 spectators in Kobersdorf

This year the audience at the Schloss-Spiele in Kobersdorf, with the comedy “Out of Control” by Ray Cooney, is happy to see crowds. A satisfied director Wolfgang Böck can look forward to 11,400 guests and 91 percent occupancy in Kobersdorf – more on this in Successful premiere evening in Kobersdorf.

Highlights of the Güssing cultural summer

A highlight this summer was the concert by the Mannheim sons in Güssing. As organizers report, the Güssing cultural summer is going better than expected. It comes to an end on Saturday – more on this in Rock premiere of Musical Güssing and Sons Mannheims inspire in Güssing.