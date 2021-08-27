Crypto Trading: Can Cardano Beat Ethereum?

After the Bitcoin was able to achieve significant price increases again in the past few weeks, there were also larger profits again for Altcoins. One of the beneficiaries: the cryptocurrency ADA, which is part of the Cardano blockchain. Some experts are now speaking of an “altcoin season”, which Cardano in particular dominates. After crossing the $ 2 mark, the price hit new all-time highs several times. The current all-time high is now just under three dollars. According to Coinmarketcap, this price rally has promoted Cardano to third place in the ranking of crypto currencies, past Binance Coin “BNB”.









However, the standing in the crypto scene is far from being enough for many Cardano supporters such as founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson. He sets ambitious goals for the project – and wants to compete with the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum. Blockchain expert Katharina Gehra knows what sets Cardano apart from other projects. Can Cardano really become an “Ethereum killer”?

We have an exclusive subscription offer for you as a Handelsblatt Today listener. Interested? Then take a look here.

If you have any comments, questions, criticism or praise about this episode, please write to us by email: [email protected]