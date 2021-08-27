Charlie’s Angels Reunion: Drew Barrymore meets Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu – entertainment

It’s been 20 years since Cameron Diaz (left) Lucy Liu (center) and Drew Barrymore became the “Charlie’s Angels” Photo: Globe-Photos / ImageCollect.com





Drew Barrymore used her new talk show to invite her “angel colleagues” and best friends Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

Drew Barrymore (45), Lucy Liu (51) and Cameron Diaz (48) not only saved the world together as “Charlie’s Angels” in 2000 and 2003, they also became best friends. Now, exactly 20 years after the original film, the three have got together at the start of Barrymore’s own talk show to chat about their intimate and at times embarrassing friendship.

Watch the film “Charlie’s Angels” here









In the opening monologue of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress said, “I couldn’t start this journey without two women who have been a part of my heart for over 20 years. We’re friends, we’re fellow angels. Please greet mine with me Partners in crime and in life, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. “

A big surprise

In the currently necessary safety distance, the three stars talked about the special features of their long-term relationship and that they can really talk to each other about anything. At times this has caused embarrassing moments. For example, when Barrymore wanted to send a video to Diaz while she was getting dressed. The emphasis is on “wanted” because the video was apparently accidentally sent to a young man. “The lucky guy!” Was Diaz’s comment on the mishap.







It was only halfway through the reunion interview that it was revealed that one of the three wasn’t actually in the studio. Cameron Diaz beamed himself out of the room to prove it. While Lui and Barrymore were actually sitting in the TV studio in New York City, Diaz was virtually conjured into the room from Los Angeles. An almost perfect illusion that could well make TV school in Corona times.

}}}); }});