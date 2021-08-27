Britney Spears no longer wants to be silent

Britney Spears has announced that it will continue to speak publicly about her guardianship.

You have not said everything you need to get rid of, wrote the singer on Instagram.

Previously, Spears had clearly criticized the guardianship, their environment and their family.

You can find more celebrity news here

Britney Spears says she doesn’t want to stop speaking out about her guardianship.

“I’ll never be able to let go and keep going until I’ve said everything I had to say … and I’m not nearly there!” Wrote the 39-year-old on Instagram on Tuesday.

To do this, she shared a photo of several dice that put the sentence “One day at a time”. “I’ve been told to keep quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m arriving,” Spears continued. She ended her post with three peace dove emojis.









Britney Spears settles accounts with her critics

Last weekend, the singer had clearly criticized the guardianship, her environment and her family in a long Instagram post. “My so-called support system has hurt me very much! The guardianship has destroyed my dreams,” she wrote, among other things.

In addition, she turned against critical comments she had received on her dance videos on Instagram. “To those who choose to criticize my dance videos … The thing is, in the near future I won’t be performing on any stage – with my father who determines what I wear, say, do, or think. ” People might consider themselves lucky that she was posting anything at all.

The 39-year-old has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to professional and personal problems. In June, Spears called for an end to 13 years of guardianship in a court hearing. (jwo / dpa)

© dpa

