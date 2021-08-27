Saturday, August 28, 2021
Britney Spears: I don’t know if I’ll ever perform again – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Singer Britney Spears is currently enjoying her private life. Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com


Will Britney Spears ever be on stage again? The singer has now answered this question on Instagram – with a surprising answer.

When will US singer Britney Spears (39) return to the stage? A question that apparently preoccupies many fans of the pop princess. In a new Instagram video, the 39-year-old answers three frequently asked questions from her followers. In addition to her favorite business trip and her shoe size, they also wanted to know if she would ever be on stage again. “I have no idea,” admits the mother of two.




“A new chapter in life” begins for Britney Spears

“I’m having fun right now, a new chapter in my life is just beginning,” Spears continues. As early as the end of April, Spears assured in an Instagram video that she was currently very happy. “I’m doing very well, I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, wonderful children, and I’m taking a break right now to focus on myself.”

Britney Spears is currently fighting in court to end the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. She is said to be “afraid” of him and “not be able to continue her career” if he “controls” her, argue her lawyers. After a series of public breakdowns, he took over the guardianship of his daughter in 2008. In February, a court ruled that Spears should continue to manage the assets of the former teen star – together with the trust company Bessemer Trust. On June 23, the pop singer wants to speak personally in court.





