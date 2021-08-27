Bitcoin: Cuba wants to recognize cryptocurrencies

Cuba wants to recognize and regulate cryptocurrencies for payments. A decision published in the Official Gazette states that the central bank will establish and establish rules for such currencies. Among other things, it should be clarified how providers of corresponding services are licensed in Cuba.

According to a report from the local Gazette Oficial, the island state plans to approve the use of cryptocurrencies “for reasons of socio-economic interest”. Accordingly, the Cuban government is currently working with the central bank. The aim is to legalize crypto currencies like Bitcoin as a means of payment, but at the same time not to lose control.

Cuba’s economy is suffering severely from the collapse in tourism due to the corona pandemic and from the US sanctions imposed by former President Trump. In the course of a currency reform, Cubans had to say goodbye to the dollar and fall back on the country’s own currency. This resulted in the popularity of cryptocurrencies growing among a tech-savvy segment of the population in Cuba.









Cuba is not the first country to want to recognize cryptocurrencies. El Salvador recently announced it would accept Bitcoin as legal tender from September.