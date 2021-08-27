Ashton Kutcher: Lots of fun with Mila Kunis at Disneyland

Ashton Kutcher doesn’t show his anger over the memoirs of his ex-wife Demi Moore. He has fun with Mila Kunis at Disneyland.

Demi Moore’s (56) memoir “Inside Out” has caused a stir in the past few weeks. Especially the confessions about her alcohol abuse, her traumatic childhood and the not so happy marriage with Ashton Kutcher (41, “The Wild Seventies”) made the headlines.

Kutcher and Moore were married from 2005 to 2013 – a time full of ups and downs, as Moore describes in her book: Among other things, for the sake of her husband, she allowed herself to be persuaded into a brisk threesome, which she subsequently regretted. In addition, the 56-year-old accuses Kutcher of infidelity.









Ashton and Mila are beaming up to their ears



How Kutcher deals with these allegations is shown in a photo that the actor recently posted on Instagram: He can be seen with his wife Mila Kunis (36) in front of the fairytale castle in the Disneyland adventure park. The two are beaming up to their ears.

It was a “magical weekend”, writes Kutcher. “Disneyland – a lucky bag full of fantasy. This Walt had a real vision”.

Kutcher and Kunis met in 1998 while filming “The Wild Seventies”. They played a couple in the comedy series over several seasons. The actors actually got together in 2012, and the wedding followed three years later. The birth of daughter Wyatt (5) and son Dimitri (3) made the family happiness perfect.

