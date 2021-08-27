Anne Hathaway: She shows her after-baby bump in a gold robe

Anne Hathaway appeared at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a gold robe. Apparently she didn’t want to hide her anus baby bump.

Brilliant appearance! US actress Anne Hathaway (37, “Dark Waters”) appeared just a few weeks after the birth of her second child in a breathtaking gold robe on the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards. At the awards ceremony, which took place on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, she presented the award for best actor to her colleague Joaquin Phoenix (45, “Joker”).









With her appearance, Hathaway also set a kind of signal, because what she apparently did not want to hide under any circumstances was the little baby tummy that could still be recognized so shortly after the birth. While the upper part of the robe was captivating with a deeply cut cleavage and wide cap sleeves, the tight-fitting lower part of the dress emphasized the small bulge in the middle of her body. The actress combined it with striking jewelry and a gold clutch. As usual, she emphasized the large, brown eyes with the make-up. She had parted her hair loosely in the middle.

Anne Hathawy has been in a relationship with actor Adam Shulman (38) since the end of 2008. In autumn 2012 the two celebrated their wedding. Their first child, son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 3, was born in March 2016. The second child together is said to have been born in December 2019. In July of the same year, the actress made her second pregnancy public.

