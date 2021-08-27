Anna Kendrick – Fan Lexicon

Main page »Film + TV» Actresses »Anna Kendrick» Biography / Profile

Anna Kendrick biography

The actress Anna Kendrick was born on August 9th, 1985 in Portland (Maine, USA). Together with her older brother Michael Cooke Kendrick, she attended high school in the town where she was born. She contracted the acting virus when she attended an audition with her brother in New York City.

When she was just twelve, she appeared on the big stage for the first time in the summer of 1998 for the Broadway musical “High Society”, where she mimed Dinah. For her performance in the role Anna was nominated for the Theater World Award, the Drama Desk Award and the Tony Award, of which she could only win the Theater World Award. Kendrick is on a list with other winners like Gillian Anderson, Jude Law, Charlton Heston or Antonio Banderas.

She subsequently took part in a number of theater and musical productions before she made her screen debut in 2003 in the musical film “Camp”. In the same year Anna Kendrick started in the series “The Mayor” in the role of Sadie Winterhalter. She received her next film role, a supporting role, in 2007 in the comedy “Rocket Science” as Ginny Ryverson.

She moved more into focus through her involvement in the first part of the film adaptation of the Twilight saga novellas, where she played Jessica Stanley. In the thriller “Small Town Secret – What Happened Last Summer?” (OT: Elsewhere) she was able to play her first leading role. Anna achieved her final rise in 2009 at the side of George Clooney in the tragic comedy “Up In The Air”, which is based on the 2001 novella by Walter Kirn. Kendrick has received several awards for best supporting actress for her performance and has been nominated for many well-known awards such as the Oscar and the Golden Globe. In the same year she also took part in the Twilight sequel “Bis (s) zur Mittagsstunde”.









She was also booked for the role of Jessica “Jess” Stanley for the third and fourth part of the Twilight saga under the titles “Eclipse – Bis (s) zum Abendrot” and “Bis (s) zum Abendrot”. From 02/22/2010 to 03/31/2010 Anna Kendrick was busy shooting the film “Live With It” together with Bryce Dallas Howard, among others.

Filmography

2011: Until the end of the night

2010: Scott Pilgrim versus the rest of the world; Eclipse – Until (S) the sunset

2009: Up In The Air; New Moon – Until (s) noon; The Marc Pease Experience; Small Town Secret – What Happened Last Summer ?; Fear Itself (1 episode)

2008: Twilight – Until dawn

2007: Rocket science; Viva Laughlin (1 episode)

2003: Star Camp; The Mayor

1998: High society

Top news about Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick in Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick will star in the psychological thriller Alice, Darling. The 35-year-old …



Anna Kendrick is dating a serial killer in Rodney & Sheryl

Anna Kendrick stars in the Netflix flick ‘Rodney & Sheryl’. The streaming service has chosen …



Anna Kendrick compares filming Twilight to hostage-taking

Los Angeles – Anna Kendrick remembers filming the “Twilight” saga with a drastic comparison …



All messages “

Anna Kendrick fan pages, links and websites