Angelina Jolie closes with Brad Pitt thanks to a trauma film

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting over their six children. The Zoff apparently left the actress with great emotional pain.
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting over their six children for years.
- Jolie now says playing the role of a “broken person” helped her.
- She plays a woman with post-traumatic stress disorder.
On the outside, it looks tough. But Angelina Jolie (45) suffered in silence for years. As the Hollywood beauty now reveals, she had to deal with her custody Zoff with Brad Pitt (57) in a film role.
«I am drawn to people who have been through something. Broke it and finally found a way out, ”she says in a video on the sidelines of the filming.
The role of a woman with post-traumatic stress disorder helped her overcome her problems. She plays Jolie in the film “Those who wish me dead”.
Angelina Jolie: Pain healed thanks to a film role
“It heals to play such people,” she explains. “It was very healing for me because you break something but then get up again.”
Angelina Jolie plays the role of Hannah Faber. “A broken personality that carries a lot of guilt.” Faber blames himself for a tragedy that happened at work. She protects a 12-year-old from contract killers after the boy witnessed a murder.
Brad Pitt lives just five minutes from Jolie
Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016. It wasn’t until February that she unpacked in Vogue about the pain of separation. “The past few years have been pretty tough,” she admitted.
She focused on the well-being of her family. “Slowly everything is fine again, like ice that melts and blood that returns to my body. But I’m not there yet. I hope that I will be there. “
Jolie lives with Maddox (19), Pax (17), Shiloh (14) and the twins Vivienne and Knox (12) in LA. Just five minutes from Papi Brad Pitt.
