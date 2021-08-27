Amber Heard: Johnny Depp’s ex-wife has surprisingly become a mother

Actress Amber Heard has been the mother of a daughter since April.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife announced the surprising news on Instagram.

Amber Heard has become the mother of a daughter. The actress announced this surprisingly on Instagram.

The “Aquaman” star writes about a photo in which the little one lies peacefully on her mother’s stomach: “My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She is the beginning of the rest of my life . “

Amber Heard: “I wanted to do it on my own terms”

The 35-year-old is “so excited to share this news with you”. Heard explains that four years ago she decided she wanted to have a child. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now understand how radical it is for us as women to think about it this way. I hope we get to a point where it’s normal to have no ring on your finger, but still wanting to put up a cot. “









She wants to protect her private life by being in control and sharing this message with her fans. According to “Page Six”, the child is said to have been born to a surrogate mother.

Amber Heard has had a war of roses with Johnny Depp

Heard has had a tough time. The war of the roses with her ex-husband Johnny Depp was fought in court after Depp was dubbed a “woman thug” in an article in the daily newspaper “The Sun” in 2018 and the ex-couple subsequently accused each other of domestic violence. In early November 2020, the actor’s lawsuit was dismissed. Depp and his legal team want to appeal the verdict.

In 2015 the two said yes. After just 15 months of marriage, Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. The divorce became official in early 2017. Amber Heard was previously in a relationship with photographer Tasya van Ree until 2012. After her marriage to Johnny Depp, she had a brief relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2017.

