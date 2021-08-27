Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in September 2021

The new releases in the Prime range August 27, 2021 at 1:53 pm New films and series on Amazon Prime Video: In September 2021, there will be heartfelt musicals, live football and films for the whole family to see, among other things.

On August 27th, 2021 you can look forward to the drama series “Kevin Can F ** k Himself” Season 1, in which a sitcom housewife has enough of her boring everyday life.

The film drama “The strange case of Benjamin Button” starts on August 30th, 2021. In it, a boy is born with the characteristics of an old man and ages backwards.

The “Batman” trilogy is waiting for you on August 31, 2021. In the films, Christian Bale takes on all kinds of villains as the dark superhero.

Amazon Prime Video offers you in September 2021 some new series and film highlights at. The series include the high school series “Voltaire High – The Girls Are Coming” Season 1 and Season 4 of the lawyer series “Goliath” waiting for you. In addition, the documentary series “Dinner Club” season 1 starts.

The film highlights in September include the musical films “Cinderella” and “Everbody’s Talking About Jamie”. You can also experience the thriller “The Voyeurs”. A special surprise awaits football fans: Prime will broadcast two UEFA Champions League group games live. All Prime new releases as well as the new titles to buy and rent can be found below.









Not only Amazon Prime Video subscribers expect some new releases. Those who want to rent or buy films and series will soon be able to see some brand new titles. You can find an overview of the launches here.

But the films and series are usually not permanently available on Amazon. You can read in the linked article which titles will disappear from Amazon Prime Video in the next 30 days. We will also inform you about how you can watch films and series offline on Amazon Prime Video. You can also find out from us which new releases await you on Netflix or on Sky and on TV.

The streaming offer from Amazon Video is impressive: more and more series and films are being added to the online video library’s streaming catalog. To help you choose the next series and movie night, we provide you with an overview of what Amazon has to offer. It also tells you how many seasons of a series have already appeared.

A monthly subscription to Amazon costs 7.99 euros. However, this includes not only Amazon Prime Video, but also Amazon’s premium shipping, a Twitch Prime membership, a photo cloud and the music streaming service Amazon Prime Music. It gets even cheaper if you subscribe to Amazon every year. Here you pay 69 euros a year, so only 5.75 euros a month.

Amazon Prime can be tested for 30 days free of charge, after this period the subscription is automatically extended, but can also be canceled in good time. Students can even test Amazon Prime for six months free of charge, after which they receive Prime for four years at half the price, i.e. EUR 3.99 per month or EUR 34 per year.

Are you big series fans and always want to be up to date in the world of series? No problem. We bring you all the news about your favorite series.

