Afghanistan: How Rambo once saved the warriors of God

By Vimal Kumar
The western look. Action films like “Rambo III” shaped our view of Afghanistan. But 30 years ago the martial fantasies painted another picture of the troubled country. And John Rambo rode in harmony with those who later ended up in large numbers with the Taliban.

“For us this war is a holy war,” explains Masoud, the leader of the mujahideen. “It is an honor for us to die for our country and God.” But the Afghan guerrillas, to whom this creed applies, are by no means terrorists here who threaten the western world. Instead, they are helping our American hero, John Rambo, to take action against the Soviets in their country.

In the end, the fighters invite Rambo to stay in Afghanistan: he does not fight badly for a tourist, …

