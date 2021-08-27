Saturday, August 28, 2021
Acting comeback? Cameron Diaz gives a new update

Cameron Diaz (48) is known for her roles in films such as “Charlie’s Angels” or “In My Sister’s Shoes”. But the actress has not been seen in front of the camera for six years. At the time, she withdrew from the public eye to focus on life with her husband, Benji Madden, 41. After many years, Cameron has now revealed whether a comeback is an option for her.

On the YouTube show “No Filter With Naomi” the 47-year-old did not speak out against a possible return to acting: “I never say never.” Does that mean their fans can Cameron see soon again on a screen? “There’s nothing in me that says ‘I have to go back in front of the camera’. I haven’t made a film since 2014 and I’m completely okay with that,” she added. So no comeback is currently planned.

Cameron is currently overjoyed even without a camera. One of the reasons for this may be that she became a mom for the first time during her break. At the beginning of the year, the former model announced that it is now the mother of one [Artikel nicht gefunden] is. This made a long-cherished dream of children come true for the blonde.

