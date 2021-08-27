40 new movies on Netflix

Berlin – Netflix plans to bring out over 40 films in theaters and via streaming by the end of the year. The streaming giant announced the colorful, star-studded mix on Twitter. For September, the documentary “Schumacher” about the Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher and the thriller “The Guilty” with Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Antoine Fuqua, have been announced.



In October, Matthias Schweighöfer follows in the zombie comedy “Army of Thieves”, an adaptation of the film “Army of the Dead”, which was released on Netflix with Schweighöfer in the spring. In November, Halle Berry is then on the program as an actress and director in the sports drama “Bruised” and Sandra Bullock can be seen in the thriller “The Unforgivable”, in which the German director Nora Fingscheidt is responsible. Fingscheidt won several awards with her last film “Systemsprenger”.









At Christmas, Netflix attracts stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet. They all star in the sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Oscar winner Adam McKay (“Vice – The Second Man”). The film revolves around two astronomers who are sent on a major press tour to warn people of a dangerous asteroid that could destroy the earth.