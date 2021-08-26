Will Emily Blunt become the first female 007?

James Bond: Daniel Craig will probably stop

Fans of the cult role will have to be patient for more than a year, then the wait will be over. The new James Bond flick will be released on November 8, 2019 and it will probably be the last one starring Daniel Craig.

That is why there has been diligent speculation for several months as to who could succeed him. At the end of last year, 007 producer Barbara Broccoli had already indicated that the next agent could possibly be black or female.









Emily Blunt: will she be the next 007?

Now one candidate is particularly popular – and he is actually female. Hollywood star Emily Blunt could become 007’s first female agent! According to the British newspaper “Standard”, the “The Devil Wears Prada” actress has made a huge leap forward with the bookmakers.

After a new wave of betting, the chances of her being seen as some sort of female James Bond have increased from 250 to 1 to 50 to 1. In addition, every twelfth bettor believes that a woman could soon put a stop to the bad guys.

Tom Hardy is also very popular

In addition to Emily Blunt, fellow actor Gillian Anderson is also very popular, according to the bookmakers. In addition to the two women, there are also some men in the running for the coveted role, including Tom Hardy and James Norton.

Who will ultimately be Daniel Craig’s successor will probably only be revealed next year. Until then, fans of James Bond will probably continue to speculate about who will embody the popular action hero in the future.