Westworld: Has Hugh Jackman just been confirmed for season 4?

WESTWORLD August 20, 2021 at 12:14 pm In “Westworld” season 4 a star from the movie “Reminiscence” will appear. Has showrunner Lisa Joy just confirmed Hugh Jackman for the series?

Will Hugh Jackman play a role in “Westworld” Season 4? (Source: TMDb.org / Warner Bros. / Columbia Pictures / Collage: Netzwelt)

The fourth season of “Westworld” comes to US broadcaster HBO in 2022. Filming is currently taking place. Even if the “Westworld” park was destroyed, new worlds should await us from it.

Showrunner Lisa Joy is celebrating her feature film debut as a director with her film “Reminiscence” at the end of August and promises to be one of the stars in “Westworld” season 4.

The fourth season of the sci-fi series “Westworld” is currently being shot. Still, co-showrunner Lisa Joy takes the time to talk about the new episodes and what to expect in “Westworld” Season 4. In addition, she promises the appearance of a star from her feature film “Reminiscence: The memory never dies”.

In a podcast from the US magazine Deadline, Lisa Joy talks about the fact that we will see new worlds in the new episodes. Even if the park was reduced to rubble at the end of season 2, the worlds Roman World and Medieval World from the original “Westworld” film will await us in season 4.

She also talks about her debut feature film as a director: “Reminiscence: The Memory Never Dies” with Hugh Jackman. This will start in cinemas in Germany on August 26, 2021 and in the USA one day later on the US streaming service HBO Max.

We reveal which trick you can use to watch HBO Max and thus also “Reminiscence” in this country.

Lisa Joy promises that one of the stars from her film will also appear in “Westworld” season four. This takes on a new role, a crossover is not planned. The screenwriter and director leaves open which of the main actors it is.

The choices are Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune”), Cliff Curtis (“Avatar 2”) and Daniel Wu (“Into the Badlands”). “Reminiscence” also features “Westworld” stars Thandiwe Newton and Angela Sarafyan.

An official start date for “Westworld” season 4 on US broadcaster HBO or in this country on Sky has not yet been set. However, fans can expect to see the year 2022.

