Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsWedding anniversary: ​​Chris Pratt congratulates his Katherine entertainment
News

Wedding anniversary: ​​Chris Pratt congratulates his Katherine entertainment

By Vimal Kumar
0
121




Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt at the premiere of Avengers: End Game in Los Angeles, 2019. Photo: DFree / shutterstock.com


On June 8, 2019, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot. On the two-year wedding anniversary, the actor congratulated his wife touchingly online.

What a sweet expression of love! On June 8, Chris Pratt (41) and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (31) celebrated their second wedding anniversary. To congratulate his partner, the actor shared a series of photos and a few touching lines on Instagram. “Thank you for changing everything for me. I love you to the moon and back again. For at least two or three more years,” he wrote. In the photos, the author can be seen, among other things, during her pregnancy and during her husband’s pedicure.




After a few hours, Pratts Post was able to collect over a million likes – Marvel co-star Tom Holland (25) also clicked “Like”. “Happy anniversary! I love you both,” commented Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver (65). “Congratulations, brother! It seems to me as if it was yesterday,” commented “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn (50).

“To be loved by you is the greatest”

But Schwarzenegger did not miss the opportunity to congratulate her lover on Instagram. “Happy anniversary to my dear angel face. To love you and to be loved by you is the greatest thing,” wrote the 31-year-old under a sweet video clip of the two. She feels “blessed” to be able to spend every day with Pratt and to share a family with him.



Previous article100% rally expected! Is RAY better than UNI?
Next articleAustrian artist in a new music video by Lizzo and Cardi B
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv