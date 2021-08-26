USA: Cleveland baseball team will soon be called Guardians

Cleveland. Cleveland’s major league baseball team, known as the Indians since 1915, will be called Guardians. The traditional club had already announced the name change last December, and the new name was announced on Friday in a video spoken by actor Tom Hanks on Twitter. Over 40,000 fans had previously been surveyed. The name change will take effect after the 2021 season.

After the Washington Football Team, which split from its name Redskins (Redskins) last summer, the baseball players were the second team from one of the major US leagues to give in to public pressure. The then US President Donald Trump had sharply criticized this. “What’s happening? This is not good news, even for “Indians,” ”commented the Republican.









Also names of other US sports teams in the criticism

Cleveland had already separated from its mascot, an Indian cartoon, in 2019. When the footballers from the capital announced the decision to part with the nickname Redskins in July 2020, the Indians for their part announced an in-depth dispute with their own name.

Criticism of the names – including that of the Kansas City Chiefs from the NFL or the Chicago Blackhawks from the NHL – has been around for years. After the death of the African-American George Floyd in May 2020 and the subsequent protests against racism in the USA, the pressure also increased on these teams. From the Chiefs and the Blackhakws, however, no considerations are known to change their team name.