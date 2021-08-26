Saturday, August 28, 2021
Universal Pictures is showing scenes from Jurassic World: Dominion

By Vimal Kumar
Jurassic Park was released in 1993 under the direction of Steven Spielberg. The third part of the “Jurassic World” series is due to appear next year.

Los Angeles – “Jurassic World” fans have to wait until June 2022 before the next dinosaur spectacle hits the cinemas. But the Universal Pictures studio gave an insight into the third part of the film series with scenes from “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

As part of the cinema trade fair “CinemaCon” in Las Vegas, the stars of the film also spoke up, as reported by the industry portals “Variety” and “Deadline.com”.




Director Colin Trevorrow asked the question “Would we be safe from dinosaurs if they lived among us today?” And put a clear “No” behind it. According to the reports, the dinosaurs in the cinema strip run through large cities, devour a helicopter and chase people. Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt star again. In addition, the legendary trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will return – the stars from the original work “Jurassic Park”.

The first film about the creation of dinosaurs in an amusement park based on a novel by Michael Crichton was released in 1993 and directed by Steven Spielberg. Two more parts followed before the series continued with Jurassic World. In Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom (2018) directed by JA Bayona, the dinosaurs escaped captivity. dpa


