Tom Hanks’ trailer goes up for auction: Campe, Forrest, campe! | Life & Knowledge

This caravan breathes film history, even though it has never been in front of the camera!

Hollywood star Tom Hanks (65) used the huge Airstream Model 34 Limited caravan as a retreat on film sets for almost 30 years. Lots of memorabilia from well-known blockbusters have accumulated over the years – so this good piece is a dream for all film fans!

Their account should, however, be full. That Bonhams auction house expects a selling price of 150,000 to 250,000 dollars (approximately 127,000 to 212,000 euros). The Airstream will be auctioned on August 13th in Carmel-by-the-Sea (US state California). Interested parties can also place their bids online.

Over ten meters of luxury! Chairs and a table made of fine teak are part of the equipment Photo: Bonhams

The luxury caravan was bought by the two-time Oscar winner in 1993 and equipped according to his personal requirements.

Hanks on Bonhams: “I had spent too much time in regular caravans with ugly decor and terribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a brand new Airstream shell with the interior done up to my liking. I didn’t want anything built in other than the kitchen and bathroom, so there was just a desk and closet in the back, a futon platform on the floor, and space for a small table and chairs. I wanted a regular sofa too, so I had one made with removable legs so that it could fit through the door. “

Cabinet with autograph and movie memories: The FedEx sticker is reminiscent of “Castaway – Verschollen”, the Berlin sticker of “Bridge of Spies – The Negotiator”, Hanks also played a leading role in “Apollo 13” Photo: Bonhams

The interior in the look of the 90s is extremely spacious Photo: Bonhams

Hanks presents his memorabilia to a Bonhams employee Photo: Bonhams







The windows are adorned with stickers from the film clapperboards, which are reminiscent of 18 locations where the caravan was used: from “Schlaflos in Seattle” (1993) to “The Circle” (2017). Hanks also used the trailer for the filming of “Philadelphia” (1993), “Forrest Gump” (1994) and “Sully” (2016).

The Airstream also served as a place on set where Hanks could get together with friends and colleagues to relax, recover from a busy day of filming, and exchange thoughts and ideas.

The caravan is over ten meters long and weighs around 4,000 kilos. It comes complete with all accessories and furniture including dishes, glasses, several espresso machines, kitchen appliances, the comfortable teak chairs and the table.

It has electric level control, a roll-up patio awning and a couple of propane tanks. A Honda power generator is also included. Standard features include air conditioning, a water heater and window blinds. One of the air conditioners is signed by Tom Hanks. The Airstream has always been professionally maintained and stored in a hall when not in use.

To Airstream The Airstream company was founded by Wally Beam in 1935, and the shiny caravans made of polished aluminum have been eye-catching ever since. An Airstream was even used on an aircraft carrier: on the USS “Iwo Jima”, the rolling apartment was used in 1962 as quarantine quarters for the Apollo 11 astronauts after their lunar walk. The company has also been producing its own models for Europe since 2007.

Air conditioning with Tom Hanks autograph Photo: Bonhams

There is even a fireplace on board Photo: Bonhams

In addition to the Airstream, Hanks also split up at the auction from his Toyota Landcruiser Photo: Bonhams

Tom Hanks on his longtime hideaway: “You didn’t live well until you survived a cinematic thunderstorm in an Airstream while you were on the set in Carolina. But above all, an Airstream is beautiful and cozy, which is why everyone who visited mine left with the desire for an Airstream. “

The auction takes place on August 13 at 11 a.m., California time.