Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsThis photo surprises her US colleagues at the video call
News

This photo surprises her US colleagues at the video call

By Vimal Kumar
0
65




Video calls are very popular in times of Corona. The jury of “America’s Got Talent” also met for a digital chat. Heidi Klum’s colleagues were particularly struck by a photo in their living room.

Photo series with 14 pictures

Heidi Klum is not only a popular juror in Germany with GNTM, but also in the USA. There she is an integral part of “America’s Got Talent”, the American “Das Supertalent”. Model mom Heidi has made a video call with her show colleagues such as Simon Cowell or “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara and sometimes showed her home.




On a table behind Heidi is a framed picture of co-juror Simon Cowell, as can be seen on a video that Heidi uploaded to her Instagram channel. Sofia Vergara immediately noticed this portrait. “You have a nice picture there, Heidi,” she commented.

“Simon, you gave it to me once!”

Heidi took this as an opportunity and showed the photo again in large. “Simon, you gave me this once, do you remember?” She said with a laugh. And of course the music producer behind the success of One Direction could remember it. “I love the picture,” he said of the work that he even signed and framed.

“When you are at my house, you can see that I have photos of my children, my husband, my parents everywhere. And one more of Simon Cowell,” she said with a laugh. Sometimes guests are even irritated by it, says the 47-year-old.


Previous articleBinance does not come to rest
Next articleDirector Francis Lawrence doesn’t believe in a sequel
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv