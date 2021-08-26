This photo surprises her US colleagues at the video call

Video calls are very popular in times of Corona. The jury of “America’s Got Talent” also met for a digital chat. Heidi Klum’s colleagues were particularly struck by a photo in their living room.

Heidi Klum is not only a popular juror in Germany with GNTM, but also in the USA. There she is an integral part of “America’s Got Talent”, the American “Das Supertalent”. Model mom Heidi has made a video call with her show colleagues such as Simon Cowell or “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara and sometimes showed her home.









On a table behind Heidi is a framed picture of co-juror Simon Cowell, as can be seen on a video that Heidi uploaded to her Instagram channel. Sofia Vergara immediately noticed this portrait. “You have a nice picture there, Heidi,” she commented.

“Simon, you gave it to me once!”

Heidi took this as an opportunity and showed the photo again in large. “Simon, you gave me this once, do you remember?” She said with a laugh. And of course the music producer behind the success of One Direction could remember it. “I love the picture,” he said of the work that he even signed and framed.

“When you are at my house, you can see that I have photos of my children, my husband, my parents everywhere. And one more of Simon Cowell,” she said with a laugh. Sometimes guests are even irritated by it, says the 47-year-old.