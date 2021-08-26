This is Jennifer Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maloney

Who is Jennifer Lawrence’s husband, anyway? She has been with Cooke Maroney (34) since June 2018. In February 2019, they announced their engagement and just a few months later, in October 2019, the wedding followed.

The ceremony took place in top secret in Rhode Island. As “People” reports, the party took place on the Belcourt estate in Newport. VIPs like Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Sienna Miller attended Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney’s wedding.

If the name “Cooke Maroney” doesn’t mean anything to you, it’s probably because he’s not in public as an actor, singer or anything else. Jennifer Lawrence’s husband works as an art dealer and gallery owner.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got engaged







Jennifer Lawrence’s husband Cooke Maroney makes her happy

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney, is 34 years old and runs New York’s Gladstone Gallery, which exhibits contemporary art. As the “Sun” reports, he and Jennifer were introduced to each other by her best friend Laura Simpson. The two have been a couple since summer 2018.

Cooke Maroney may be very successful as an art dealer, but he is holding back from the limelight. His Instagram account is private and since Jennifer Lawrence is not on Instagram and Co., there are no couple pictures of the two on social media.

There has also been no joint red carpet appearance so far. Jennifer Lawrence and her husband seem to keep their personal and professional lives strictly separate.

Jennifer Lawrence’s exes

Before Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence was most recently in a relationship with the director Darren Aronofsky, whom she met while filming the thriller “Mother!” Before that, she was with other Hollywood greats like her “X-Men” colleague Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.